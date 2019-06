Tipperary County Council has moved to clarify the situation regarding the 6 houses built for Traveller families at Cabragh Bridge near Thurles.

The houses built opposite an existing settlement have lain idle for a number of months.

Councillors were today informed of the agreement reached between the local authority and the families.

Tipp FM’s Sarah O’Dwyer spoke to Director of Housing Sinead Carr following the meeting when she outlined where the process is at.