Council issues statement on Cabragh housing costs

Tipperary County Council has moved to clarify the situation regarding the cost of a housing development near Thurles.

The six houses at the centre of the controversy were earmarked for a number of Traveller families who have been living in the Cabragh area for years.

Negotiations are still ongoing between Council officials and the families on issues which have arisen.

Earlier this week Deputy Mattie McGrath highlighted what he saw as a disparity in the cost of the project – claiming that the Government had allocated €2.2 million to the local authority – half a million more than had previously been thought.

In a statement issued to Tipp FM this afternoon Tipperary County Council says the construction costs on this project have not escalated – pointing out the construction cost of the scheme was €1.7 million exclusive of VAT.

They point out there are other project costs associated with the scheme including land costs and design fees which together with VAT on the construction element support the figure provided by the Department of total expenditure to date of €2.2 million.

The issue is to be raised by local representatives at next weeks meeting of the Thurles Municipal District.