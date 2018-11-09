Council under fire for delays in accommodating Tipp family

Tipperary County Council’s housing department has again come under fire, following the news of a family waiting six years for suitable accommodation.

Sinead Egan’s 5 year old son, Mason, has Cerebral Palsy and needs a house to have ramps, a wet room and a hoist.

The council finally acquired a suitable home in January; however it will now be next year before the family can move in, due to the alterations that must be made to accommodate Mason’s condition.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Sinead told Trudy Waters that they were supposed to move in to their fully fitted house in August.