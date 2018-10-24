Council engage mediation services in Cabragh Housing dispute

Mediation services have been engaged in a bid to resolve the stand-off between Tipperary County Council and a number of Traveller families in the Thurles area.

At today’s meeting of the Municipal District elected representatives were briefed behind closed doors on the Cabragh Bridge housing scheme.

The development came to national attention recently when Presidential candidate Peter Casey criticised the families in question for not taking the six houses which were built especially for the Traveller community.

Director of Services for Housing Sinead Carr addressed Councillors today – in a statement issued after the meeting the council says the mediation services are working with the Traveller families & the Councils Housing Section with a view to resolving outstanding issues.

In the interest of resolving the issues & bringing the matter to a satisfactory conclusion the County Council says it will not be commenting further while the mediation process is ongoing.