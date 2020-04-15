Council criticised for housing convicted sex offender

Tipperary County Council is under fire for placing a convicted paedophile in a housing estate in Cahir.

The man in his 30s has a number of convictions – he was given a house in Woodview on the Tipp Road last week but only spent a night or two there before leaving.

However locals learned he was due to return to the house yesterday following which they staged a demonstration on the green area to the front of the estate.

They were told last evening that the man had given a commitment not to take the house and that he would be handing the keys back to the local authority.

Councillor Máirín McGrath is unhappy with how the local authority handled the situation.

She told Tipp FM there are a lot of people waiting on a Council house, especially in Woodview because they have such a nice community spirit there.

Councillor McGrath said “someone who voluntarily gives up their tenancy on a Sunday and is re-housed by Tuesday – I’ve never seen the likes of it and think it’s totally unacceptable”.

“As well I’m also very disappointed as a representative for the Cahir area that none of the councillors were given prior knowledge and for it to happen on a Bank Holiday weekend I think the council did try to pull a fast one on us.”