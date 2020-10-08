Council criticised for commencing work on Nenagh site

A judicial review of a controversial 12-house development in Nenagh is expected to take place within the next ten days.

Local residents have signalled their frustration that work has resumed at Cormack Drive since last Monday week, when a picket was stood down pending a trip to the High Court.

Residents are challenging the plans, saying there is a 30-year-old agreement with the Council that no further development would take place in the area.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, says there’s local frustration that the works have begun.

“To be fair to the residents on legal advice they stood down the picket. But that same legal advice asked the council to show good will also by not starting the work until the judicial review was carried out. We expect that to happen within the next ten days.”

Tipperary County Council declined to comment on the situation to Tipp FM, “in the context of the statement by the residents and the threat of legal action.”