Council aims to target vacant houses

Tipperary County Council has recently employed a vacant homes officer to help alleviate the strain on the housing sector.

The officer commenced work in the last two weeks and is tasked with assessing homes lying idle around the Premier.

It is hoped that this could make a whole new stream of housing available across the county.

Sean Lonergan is with the housing department at the local authority; he explains the mandate of the Vacant Homes Officer and says, in some instances, it could lead to Compulsory Purchase Orders.