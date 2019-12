The development at Pound Street in Templetuohy will be known as Longorchard Park.

The houses will be built by J Davis Construction for Tipperary County Council.

The scheme, which comprises six three bedroom and four two bedroom homes, has a construction value of 2 million euro.

Work on further schemes planned for Cahir, Thurles, Tipperary Town and Borrisokane are to commence construction in early 2020.