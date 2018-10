Concerns have been expressed about a number of derelict sites in Thurles.

In particular there are fears that some of the houses are owned by banks who are not willing to take action.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin highlighted a number of houses in the Student Village at Stradavoher during this months meeting of the Templemore – Thurles Municipal District.

He says having houses falling into ruin is not acceptable when there is such a shortage of accommodation.