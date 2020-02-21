Concerns at reasons given for Clonmel planning refusals

A local councillor says it “frightens the living daylights” out of him that developments have been refused for not including enough houses.

Three major housing developments for Clonmel were refused by An Bord Pleanála recently because they didn’t comply with national planning guidelines.

They stipulate there should be between 35 and 40 houses per hectare, while the local development plan says 17 is enough.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Pat English said it’s crazy that the local plan is overlooked by the Bord.