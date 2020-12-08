Concerns expressed at numbers refusing offers of local authority housing in parts of Tipperary

One third of local authority houses in the Tipperary – Cahir Cashel Municipal District are being refused by people on the local authority housing list.

This compares with a national rate of around 20%.

The figures emerged at a recent meeting of the district with many elected representatives expressing shock at the high rate of refusal.

Cahir based Councillor Andy Moloney says the numbers rejecting local authority houses has increased significantly.

“Absolutely staggering. I couldn’t believe it myself when I heard it because I had known that we were at 25% at the last housing meeting and I thought that it couldn’t get any higher.”

“33% to me seems to be a crazy statistic and I would have thought from the calls that I’m getting that people are genuinely mad looking for houses.”