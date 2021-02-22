Carrick planning decision appealed

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a housing development in Carrick on Suir.

Tipperary County Council last month gave conditional approval for the construction of 22 dwellings on the Waterford Road in Carrickbeg.

However objections to the proposals from Wexford based M2B Developments have been taken to An Bord Pleanala by the Woodland Heights Residents Association.

Among the issues raised are that part of the development would overlook neighbouring houses as well as safety concerns over the site entrance. The residents association also expressed reservations about the layout of the new development along with concerns about the increase in housing density.

The impact of the development on water pressure in the area is also an issue for the Woodland Heights Residents Association who point out that the supply already drops during the summer months.

The state planning appeals board is to rule on the matter by early June.