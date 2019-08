A young Tipperary family struck by tragedy while building their dream home will feature on DIY SOS.

Michael Barry died 5 months after discovering melanoma in his eye leaving behind his wife Sinead and their 3 children.

The couple had been in the process of building their new home outside Dundrum in Tipperary.

DIY SOS hopes to complete the build in 9 days.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today Baz Ashmawy said they are hoping local companies can help out.