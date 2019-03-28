Calls for Council to clarify status of Cabragh houses

The Good Friday Agreement didn’t take as long as the mediation between Tipperary County Council and representatives from the travelling community in Cabragh.

That’s according to Cllr David Doran, who brought a motion to yesterday’s Thurles/Templemore municipal district meeting asking that the Council update the elected officials on the status of the houses.

Cllr David Doran says that the mediation process between the local authority and the traveller families in Cabragh should have completed long ago and has condemned the length of time the talks are taking.

The houses, which cost in the region of 2.23 million euro to build, have lain idle since October last year.

Negotiations began in September 2018 and these were hampered after the case entered the National sphere says Councillor Seamus Hanafin.

A statement read out on behalf of the Director of Services for Housing Sinead Carr at yesterday’s meeting of the Thurles/Templemore Municipal District stated there was a commitment to expedite the process and that she would give a report once it was completed.

Cllr Doran has now called for the Minister to get involved in the debacle…

With reports of a growing housing wait list within the district Councillor Michéal Lowry feels it is time something was done.

Meanwhile, Cllr John Hogan says every effort should be made to rectify the situation – but that there are special concessions made for other people in council houses also…