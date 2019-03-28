Calls for answers on Cabragh Housing development

The costs of an ongoing dispute over 6 houses set aside for the travelling community came to the fore at yesterday’s Thurles/Templemore Municipal District Meeting.

It recently came to light that the houses have incurred costs of almost 2.3 million euro to date – that’s approximately 371 thousand 444 euro per house.

This is three times the price of the average three-bed semi in Tipperary, which rose by 7.2% to €151,375 in the last 12 months.

The average three-bed semi in Nenagh now costs €147,500 (+1.4% in 2017), Clonmel €167,000 (+4.4%), Newport €151,000 (+4.1%) and Roscrea €140,000 (+16.7%).

Councillor David Doran says the people of Tipperary deserve answers