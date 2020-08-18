Call for Council to meet with Cormac Drive residents

Residents of Cormac Drive in Nenagh are continuing their protest today amid calls for the County Council to meet them.

The protest began yesterday when crews arrived at Cormac Drive to begin work a new 12 house development, despite assurances given to residents that work would not begin until mid September.

In a statement to Tipp FM, the Council say that that date, was given in error and work will continue.

Councillor Seamie Morris is calling on the Council to sit down with residents.

“I’ve asked the Council to meet with the residents to review the paperwork so that the protest can be called off and that the builders wouldn’t have to go through pickets.”

“I was given a commitment that the work wouldn’t start until the middle of September – they were surprised that yesterday without residents being informed. I was given an apology that the wrong date was given to me.”