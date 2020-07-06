Cahir residents fear works at housing development will cause major problems

It’s claimed the developer behind a major housing scheme planned for Cahir has failed to attend a meeting with local residents.

It follows a stand-off over the weekend at Lisava on the Mitchelstown Road when contractors arrived on Saturday to commence work on the site.

The residents in particular were concerned that they had received no notification that work was to start and also that a wall was knocked allowing access from the site onto a footpath and the roadway.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says the contractor had apparently agreed to meet with them this morning.

“They wanted the questions answered so the MD of the company gave the Guard on duty that day an assurance that he would stop work on Saturday and Sunday.”

“They’d be back Monday – they’d meet with the residents on Monday morning, he’d have a chat with them and he’d say look what’s your concerns and we’ll try to address them. That meeting never took place – I was to be told myself if it was as I was going to sit in on it. But they haven’t had any contact from that company yet but works are continuing.”

The residents say they’re not opposed to a housing development going ahead in their area.

However Andy Moloney says they have sought assurances that the works will be carried out properly.

“They weren’t arguing the case that they didn’t want housing. They wanted what was to go in was done right. They just thought maybe there might be something underhand here that fact that it’s a weekend morning.”

“And they told them that they were going to be there Saturday and Sunday digging – the people weren’t happy with that with machinery outside their back window.”

“They’re depending on the Council and the planning department that what work goes on does as it says on the tin.”