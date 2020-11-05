Cahir people urged to have their say on Local Area Plan

Concerns have been expressed at elements of the Cahir Local Area Plan which is currently up for review.

The current plant has 51 hectares of land zoned for residential development – under the new plan this would be reduced to 10 hectares with nearly 7 of these in the Mountain Road and Mountain View Drive area.

Local Councillor Máirin McGrath says this would impact on a green area currently used as a play area while there are also huge concerns regarding the local infrastructure.

Speaking on Tipp Today she highlighted the problems with the road network in the area which she says are well known to locals.

“As you come from Abbey Street up through the Mountain Road with on-street car parking it’s impossible to get up the road without having to pull in to allow traffic pass and also coming from the Mitchelstown Road through Mountain View Drive.”

“In the 2011 plan there was reference to the development of a road for any new development on the Mountain Road. That reference has been taken out of the new plan – now I think that really is an insult to the residents.”

The closing date for submissions on the Cahir Local Area Plan is Monday, November 9th.