Cabragh Housing case to be heard in High Court

It’s being reported that there could be another stumbling block in the long running Cabragh housing saga.

The Irish Times reports that the case is due to go before the courts this week following a delay in getting the families moved in to the six houses just outside Thurles.

Mediation between the Council and the families involved finally seemed to have been concluded with a compromise agreement announced last month – however, there appears to be an issue with one condition.

Four further families who moved onto the site in recent years must vacate the site before the six families involved can occupy the houses – although it appears they’ve not done so.

The case will now appear before the High Court this Thursday.

Simon Carswell, Public Affairs Editor at the Irish Times, explains more…