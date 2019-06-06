Cabragh agreement seen as progress but frustration remains

Tipperary County Council’s agreement with Traveller families at Cabragh Bridge has been described as a step in the right direction by Councillors.

The stand-off began as families believed that the local authority had agreed to providing stables – however the local authority says that’s not the case.

Following mediation, it’s been agreed that the current site will be cleared, electricity will be removed, and it will also be secured, so there can be no further illegal encampments there.

However, the stables on the old site will stay, as they’re not on council owned land, and they’ve also been in place for more than 7 years.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin says that he’s happy with some aspects of the agreement, but it’s difficult to be happy with everything.

The 6 families will move in to the new houses as soon as the 4 families who have refused council accommodation are moved off of the current site at Cabragh Bridge.

Councillor Micheál Lowry says while developments have been made, there’s still a lot of uncertainty.