Cabra Traveller housing development back in the spotlight

The issue of the idle council houses at Cabra was raised at this month’s meeting of the Tipperary County Council.

The houses outside Thurles were built for members of the Traveller community but have been lying idle since their completion, due to an ongoing dispute over accommodation for livestock.

Independent Councillor David Doran tried to propose the subject as a motion but it was not accepted by council officials.

The Thurles representative feels the issue has gone on too long and that the public deserved answers.

Cllr Micheál Lowry added his voice to the debate, expressing his frustration at the amount of time it was taking to resolve the issue.

He felt clarity on the matter should be sought as a matter of urgency.