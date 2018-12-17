Broad welcome for Stanwix Home redevelopment

There’s been a broad welcome to the news that the Stanwix home in Thurles is set to be redeveloped.

Conditional planning permission has been granted to the Thurles Lions Housing Trust for the project.

It will consist of housing units and a community facility – on Kickham Street.

The existing bungalows will be refurbished; while there’ll also be construction of a number of new units – that’ll include a community home for 4 adults which will be run by Rehab.

CEO of Thurles Lions Housing Trust John McCormack, outlines the timeframe for the work…