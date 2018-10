Local Councillors have welcomed the government’s allocation of over €4.6m for social housing in Tipperary.

27 houses have been acquired with the funding – 14 in An Grianán in Killenaule and 13 in Ardán on the Nenagh Road in Borrisokane.

Earlier today, Tipp FM’s Mike Gilmore met Fianna Fail Councillor Imelda Goldsboro at the estate in Killenaule where works have already gotten underway on the houses.

She began by praising Tipperary County Council’s approach to the housing crisis.