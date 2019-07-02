Appeals lodged against Clonmel housing development

A number of appeals have been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a housing development on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Morrissey Construction Ltd was given the go ahead to build 44 houses at Moangarrif earlier this month.

The original planning application to Tipperary County Council for this housing development was lodged in July of last year.

Following a lengthy planning process which included a request for further information from the local authority permission was finally granted earlier this month.

22 detached and 22 semi-detached homes are proposed for the 3 hectare site which is located to the west of the existing Meadowlands estate in Clonmel.

Access to the development would be from the roadway serving Meadowlands.

However a total of five appeals have been lodged with An Bord Planeala in relation to the development.

Among the issues raised are concerns over increased traffic volumes, drainage, existing infrastructural deficits relating to roads and footpaths and future development of the area.

The state planning appeals board is due rule on the case by October 21st next.