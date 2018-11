A new report from Daft.ie shows the average in the Premier County now stands at €785.

Nationally the cost of rent is now 30 percent higher than it was at the peak of the Celtic Tiger.

According to Daft.ie the average monthly rent nationally in the third quarter of this year is now over €1,300.

That’s an 11% increase this year alone and is over €300 higher than the previous peak in 2008.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons, outlines some of the areas worst affected.