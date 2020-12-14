118 residential units proposed for Clonmel

Plans for a major housing development in Clonmel have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

The proposals for the Coleville Road are for 118 residential units.

These would be made up of 67 houses and 51 apartments while a creche would also be included on the site in the townland of Croan Lower.

Dublin based Torca Developments Limited are behind the plans which have been lodged directly with the state planning appeals board as a Strategic Housing Development under the Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

A ruling is due by mid-February.