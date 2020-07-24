10% increase reported in Tipp house prices

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the local housing market, with a 34 percent drop in the number of new dwellings in Tipperary.

Latest findings from GeoDirectory reveal that 213 new residential addresses have been added in the county in the year until the end of June, which is down a third on the figure for the previous 12 months.

The residential vacancy rate in Tipperary stands at 6.3 percent, higher than the national average vacancy rate of 4.5 percent.

CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh, has also been outlining the latest house price trends in the county.

“In Tipperary the average price was running at €151,000 last year and this year it’s at €166,000 so you can see it’s about a 10% increase.”

“Nationally the prices are gone up by 1.3% – around that figure we have to be a little bit careful because what we’ve also seen is the number of transactions in the market dropped significantly and also the number of new houses coming for sale has dropped as well.”