Housing set to top the agenda at today’s Council meeting in Ballina

Local representatives in Tipperary will gather in the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina this morning for a full council meeting.

Usually full council meetings are held at either the Civic Offices in Nenagh or Clonmel, but it’s tradition for the final council meeting in a Cathaoirleach’s term to be held in their home town.

Cllr Phil Bugler’s sucessor is to be decided at the July meeting next month.

However, this morning’s meeting, is set to be dominated mainly by two main issues – animal cruelty concerns and housing issues.

Following recent and ongoing problems in the county surrounding the mistreatment of horses, a number of councillors have submitted motions on the matter.

Clonmel Cllr Siobhan Ambrose is seeking an update from the council on the inter-agency group set up to deal with the issues – while she’s also requesting the Minister for the Environment legislate for the cruelty.

While Cllr Micheál Anglim is asking for the Minister to make it illegal for anyone under 18 to be on an unregistered and uninsured sulky.

On the subject of housing, Cllr John Hogan is asking that the council evict any convicted drug dealers currently availing of council housing.

Cllr Pat English is asking the council to review its housing tenant handbook and housing maintenance policy, as he claims a number of tenants are unable to afford certain repairs to the houses they are renting from the Authority.

The meeting commences at 11am.