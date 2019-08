A new housing development is planned for Roscrea.

15 houses are proposed for Tullaskeagh by Roscommon based Noel P Regan Developments Ltd.

They have lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a mix of 4 and 3 bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings.

The estate would be accessed from Whitethorn Hill.

A decision is due from the planning authority by mid-October.