Housing development decision for South Tipperary postponed

An Bord Pleanála has postponed a decision on a major housing development planned for South Tipp.

A ruling had been due last Friday, but will now not be made until next month.

The proposals for 74 houses on the outskirts of Clonmel were granted planning permission by Tipperary County Council last August.

Fethard-based Melclon Ltd had lodged the original planning application for Abbey Farm, Inislounaght in November of 2018.

Thirty submissions were made to the local authority at the time with the vast majority of these coming from private individuals.

One of these subsequently appealed the granting of permission to An Bord Pleanála.

A decision was due on Friday but the state planning appeals board has deferred this until February 14th.