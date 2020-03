Permission has been granted for a significant housing development in Clonmel.

Brinkley Homes – who are based in Piltown, County Kilkenny – is the company behind the proposals Glenconnor.

A relatively similar application for the site in 2018 was withdrawn.

The new planning was lodged in October last year and included 63 houses and 14 apartments.

Tipperary County Council has granted conditional planning for the development.