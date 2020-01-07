Housing boost for Thurles

Thurles is set to receive a housing boost with plans in place for a 34 million euro development for 122 affordable houses.

The developers expect to be on site at Mitchel St in Thurles by September.

The developers, architect and design team will have plans on display and will be available to meet with the public on Tuesday, January 14th at the Order of Malta centre in Thurles.

Tipperary County Council also have plans for a 12 million development, including 28 houses on Mill Road in Thurles and 22 houses in Twomileborris.

Independent TD Michael Lowry told Tipp FM News this is great news for Thurles and will really help with the current housing shortage.