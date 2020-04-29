Hotels seek a date for re-opening

The Irish Hotels Federation is calling on the government to set a clear date for when hotels can fully reopen.

90% of them are shut because they’re only allowed to accommodate essential workers.

The federation says various measures are needed to enable hotels to reopen, including waiving VAT and commercial rates.

President Elaina Fitzgerald-Kane says thousands of jobs are in jeopardy.

“We’d like more clarity around the re-opening dates, we’d like more clarity around the measures that are going to be in place to support that re-opening, because at the end of the day, 260,000 people were employed in tourism – it was one in ten jobs.

“We deserve clarity around that, it’s a time of great anxiety.”