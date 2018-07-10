Hospitals serving Tipp patients among the most over crowded

People from North Tipperary needing a trip to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon could be facing a lengthy wait.

There are 63 patients in need of a bed at the Dooradoyle facility, according to the latest trolley watch figures from the INMO.

That’s up from 48 yesterday – when it was again the most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Cork University Hospital and Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise are next with 28 patients on trolleys.

South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel 13 people on trolleys in the ED and in overflow areas of wards.