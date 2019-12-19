Hospital’s serving Tipp hit hardest with overcrowding today

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary are once again among the most overcrowded in the country.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 424 patients being treated on trolleys across the country today.

While this is down over 100 on yesterday’s figures there has been no let up at University Hospital Limerick or South Tipp General.

UHL – which covers North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – has 63 people without a bed today while 34 patients admitted to South Tipp General are being cared for on trolleys.