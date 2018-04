Hospitals serving Tipperary remain among the busiest in the country today.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected with 40 people waiting for beds.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – is next with 35 patients on trolleys.

South Tipperary General Hospital follows with 30 people waiting in the emergency department and overflow areas of wards.

According to the INMO, 374 people are on trolleys nationally.