Hospital services resume today….

Outpatient facilities return to normal today at University Hospital Limerick and elective surgery and procedures will slowly return to normal.

The Dooradoyle Hospital, which serves patients in North Tipperary, has warned patients to check with the healthcare facility before arriving for routine appointments as some of these may be delayed or deferred as the services prioritise those most in need after recent events.

Meanwhile, staff at the South Tipp General Hospital have been praised by management for their dedication and commitment over the part few days of bad weather.

Services are now returning to normal with elective surgeries back up and running as normal.

Outpatient Services, Clinics, Radiology, and Cardiac Diagnostics will resume at the Clonmel facility from today.

Maria Barry, General Manager of South Tipperary General Hospital, explains…