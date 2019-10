South Tipperary General Hospital is currently at 200% bed occupancy.

Professor Paud O’Regan, of the Save Our Hospital Committee, said that the overcrowding poses an extreme medical risk.

With Winter approaching, the need for more beds is even more urgent.

Professor O’Regan told Tipp FM that 20 of the 40 beds in the new modular unit are quite likely to be open by January, which will help, but it is not enough.