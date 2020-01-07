Hospital overcrowding reaches peak two days in a row

760 people are waiting on trolleys in hospitals – for the second day in a row.

Due to a high volume of people presenting at South Tipperary General Hospital, strict visiting restrictions are now in place to try and prevent the spread of flu.

South Tipp General Hospital are urgently appealing for people to contact their GP prior to attending Extremely Busy Hospital Emergency Departments.

Dr Paul Gallagher a representative for the South/South West Hospital Group, which South Tipperary General Hospital is part of – said on Tipp Today earlier there’s multiple reasons which have led to this crisis.