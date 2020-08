The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals rose to 28 last night.

Latest HSE stats show that that figure increased by five in the space of 24 hours, with four confirmed cases on site currently at University Hospital Limerick, and one at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Four of those 28 hospital patients are receiving critical care.

164 new cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday evening including 93 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare and 10 in Tipperary.