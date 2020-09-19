Horse micro-chip scanner and other equipment donated to Clonmel Garda Station

A horse micro-chip scanner and other equipment has been donated to Clonmel Garda Station.

In the last few months, a number of horses have been seized by Gardaí in that area for being mistreated or malnourished by their owners.

The charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue Cork, were called in to assist in a number of the cases and they have now donated the scanner, along with two head collars and a lead rope to the station for use in any future incidents.

A post on the Tipperary Garda Facebook page says that they were received with thanks, but they hope they won’t have to use them too often.