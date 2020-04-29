Hopes new Skin Temperature Monitoring System will help prevent spread of COVID-19 in UHL

A new Skin Temperature Monitoring System has been introduced at University Hospital Limerick to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

This new system forms part of the UL Hospital Group’s attempts to intensify efforts to minimise the risk of infection among patients and staff.

In a statement to Tipp FM News, they say it’s been generously donated by Adare Manor and the McManus family.

One detection point is already up and running just beyond the hospital’s entrance lobby, and there will soon be others set up in areas of high footfall.

They say it’s a safe, non-invasive thermal imaging process that has been calibrated to detect temperatures greater than 37.5 degrees.

High temperature may be a sign of fever, which is a common symptom of Covid-19, and the system should therefore help prevent transmission of the infection within the hospital.

The set-up consists of a temperature detection unit, a calibration unit, and a laptop that displays the image of the people passing through the detection point.

Any visitor with a temperature above 37.5 degrees will not be permitted on the hospital site. They will be provided with an information leaflet and advised to contact their GP.

However, members of the public attending a hospital appointment at UHL who are detected with a high temperature, will have their temperature rechecked manually.

Any member of staff detected will be required to go home and contact their line manager after a manual temperature has also been taken.