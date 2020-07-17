Hopes of Government funding for Thurles Leisure Centre

A deficit of around €150,000 in funding has developed at Thurles Leisure Centre, according to the Chair of the Board overseeing the facility.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Sean Ryan says that there was a small deficit at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, but this has increased significantly in recent months.

The facility is to stay closed until August 31st, and some frustrations have been aired about this return date given that similar Council run facilities have already reopened.

Sean Ryan is hoping that the Government will provide funding for the sector during an announcement next week.

“There’s a deficit on the pool at the moment of in the region of €150,000 between loss of memberships, loss of ‘pay as you go’ memberships and just general loss of revenue coming in from the different memberships that they have and also liabilities that are owed on memberships.”

“So we’re hoping that in the July Stimulus Package next Tuesday that the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will announce something for leisure centres because it’s not just Thurles pool that’s affected – there’s 12,000 jobs in the leisure industry nationally and all these jobs are going to be seriously effected.”