Plans to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday may take place in 2021.

Due to the pandemic, many plans lined out by the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Committee had to be postponed.

While the commemorative jersey was worn by the Tipperary football team on Munster Final day, further plans to remember the event could not go ahead.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Bloody Sunday Committee member and former Tipp football manager Colm O Flaherty is hoping those events can take place this year: