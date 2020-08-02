Homelessness figures are down marginally in Tipperary

There’s been a slight decrease in homelessness in Tipperary.

The latest figures show there were 34 people in emergency accommodation here in June.

In June of 2018, there were 52 people on the Department of Housing’s homeless list for the Premier County.

That reduced to 38 for the same month in 2019, and has further reduced to 34 this year.

Compared with May, it’s also a decrease of two people.

Nationally, more than 3,000 people have exited homelessness since the start of the year.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien says he’s focused on accelerating this and cutting the time people spend in emergency accommodation.

8,699 people were homeless last month, with the numbers accessing emergency accommodation down for a fifth consecutive month.

Of our neighbouring counties, Galway had 263 people homeless, Limerick had 229 and Cork had 372.