Sales of flour and sugar rose by 52% and 43% respectively over the past four weeks, as more people baked during the lockdown.

New Kantar grocery figures show more than half of people in Ireland have bought baking supplies.

An additional €20.6 million was spent online, with 10% of households buying their groceries online.

Alcohol sales have increased by 47 million with wine sales up by 50% year-on-year.