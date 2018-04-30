Holycross ‘Cut Loose’ festival line up announced

The line up for this years Cut Loose festival in Holycross has been announced.

Among the stars appearing at this year’s country music festival are Nathan Carter, Michael English, Derek Ryan and Louise Morrissey.

This event was unbelievably popular last year and this years event proves to be even better.

There will be a picnic area at the event along with a full bar, food service and free parking.

Holycross native, Deputy Michael Lowry, says it’s a day not to be missed:

The event takes place on Sunday 15th July. Tickets for the event are priced at 20 euro and are available online on tickets.ie or at local Supervalu’s and Centra’s.