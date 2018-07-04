HIQA report on Tipperary centre generally positive



A Tipperary centre catering for adults with special needs has been given a generally positive report by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

It follows an unannounced inspection at the Camphill Community in Grangemockler.

The Camphill centre in Grangemockler comprises of 4 large detached houses supporting a total of 19 residents.

An inspector from the Health Information and Quality Authority visited the centre on January 9th last – it was a follow up to an inspection last August when significant levels of major and moderate non-compliance were found across the five outcomes assessed.

Details of the latest inspection – which have been published by HIQA this week – show that the majority of these have since been addressed satisfactorily.

Under Health & Safety and Risk Management the Grangemockler centre is now Compliant having been ranked Major Non Compliant in August.

There was no change with regard to Safeguarding and Safety where the centre was still moderately Non Compliant as though a lot of the issues found in the last inspection had been addressed there were still some concerns.

The August visit had found a significant level of medication errors occurring – the latest report showed all issues had been addressed with additional training for all staff members on safe medication management with the centre now compliant

With regard to Governance and Management the Inspector found that overall the situation had improved since August and many of the concerns identified had been addressed going from major non compliance to compliant.

While now substantially compliant with regard to workforce there were still occasions when the centre still had to rely on volunteers to provide cover, care and support to the residents.

Camphill Communities of Ireland have undertaken to address the concerns raised in the report.