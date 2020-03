The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called to assist the National Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm to help with the evacuation of a walker who had broken her ankle.

She was treated at the scene by NAS and then transported in the SEMRA Land Rover to the waiting ambulance.

In line with the Mountain Rescue Association’s protocol during the Covid-19 phase, the number of SEMRA staff on scene was limited to the minimum required and additional personal protective equipment was used.