Higher rates of youths on heroin in Tipp

A new study has revealed that Tipperary is among a number of counties with higher rates of young people using heroin.

The prevalence study, conducted for the National Advisory Committee on Drugs and Alcohol, reveals that youths aged between 15 and 24 account for a much higher proportion of opiate users in Tipperary.

While young people accounted for under 4% of users in Dublin, they comprised of 16% in South Tipperary and almost 14% in North Tipp.

In total, there was estimated to be almost 19 thousand opiate users in Ireland in 2014.